Bursa sinks deeper into the red at mid-afternoon

Buyers did not return after cautious trading earlier with Bursa Malaysia mired in the red at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-afternoon on lack of buying interest as most investors continued to stay on the sidelines, dealers said.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 15.51 points easier at 1,686.48, after opening 3.27 points weaker at 1,698.72.

Losers led gainers 626 to 153, while 313 counters were unchanged, 821 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.40 billion shares worth RM1.49 billion.

A dealer said the US-China trade war talk, later this week, remained a focal point among investors as they are hoping for a last-minute positive deal between the world's two leading economies.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were each flat at RM9.45 and RM9.26 respectively, Public Bank erased 14 sen to RM24.78, TNB fell 10 sen to RM14.76 while CIMB added one sen to RM5.69.

Of actives, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 34.5 sen while MYEG and Hibiscus Petroleum shed two sen each to RM1.09 and RM1.00, respectively.

Top losers includes Nestle which fell RM1.50 to RM146.10, BAT declined 88 sen to RM36.96 and Genting gave up 48 sen to RM6.42.

The FBM Emas Index fell 121.54 points to 11,685.78, the FBMT 100 Index declined 116.91 points to 11,543.85, the FBM 70 shed 180.30 points to 13,689.11 and the FBM Ace Index was 90.14 points lower at 4,884.55.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 105.52 points to 11,747.94.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index was 11.24 points weaker at 17,346.24, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.80 of-a-point to 171.84 and the Plantation Index was 78.54 points easier at 6,999.03. Bernama