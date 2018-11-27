Three One City employees among 19 under police remand

The suspects arrested for starting the chaos at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple are brought to the Petaling Jaya Court for remand hearing, November 27, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — The Magistrates’ Court today allowed the police to remand 19 people in connection with the rioting at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, including three employees of property developer One City Development Sdn Bhd.

Two of the arrested employees aged 48 and 46 were remanded two days, starting today, their lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla told reporters at the court complex here this afternoon.

“The police had requested a seven-day remand period, but were granted only two days over my clients,” Haniff Khatri said.

The remand for the duo expires midnight tomorrow.

The third One City employee was remanded four days and was represented by another lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali.

The lawyers said the magistrate gave an order for the remaining 16 to be remanded for five days from today.

Three of the 16, who were unrepresented, are currently hospitalised and are being watched by the police.

