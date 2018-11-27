Disappointment on government's decision to not accede to ICERD — Suhakam

NOVEMBER 27 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) is disappointed with the government’s unexpected decision to backtrack on Malaysia’s commitment to take real steps towards combating racism by acceding to the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) that would have outlined Malaysia’s obligations to safeguard human rights in the economic, social, political, cultural and other spheres of public life, so that human rights can be guaranteed without racial discrimination.

Suhakam hopes this decision is not an abdication of the government’s responsibility to guarantee protections of equality for all.

Suhakam is embarrassed with the display of bigoted actions and speeches of some Malaysians and certain political party leaders over the promised accession which we regret to call an attempt to perpetuate discrimination, much like the US president’s attempt to discriminate against Muslims through an immigration ban, by blocking immigrants and visitors from several Muslim majority countries into the USA.

These persons have demonstrated racist behaviour and activities that embody hate, abuse and threatened violence, evident from the style in which their speeches have been delivered, in the name of protecting the Federal Constitution and the position of Islam; possibly creating a climate of racial hatred and discrimination which cannot be tolerated in the context of multiracial Malaysia.

Suhakam has no choice but to call on the authorities to properly investigate them under the Penal Code because these individuals may no longer enjoy the right to freedom of speech and expression which applies even to ideas that may be deeply offensive, but not to incitement and threatened violence.

Suhakam hopes that the government will realise the dangers of how little most Malaysians understand our Federal Constitution and human rights, which is in our view proof of the limitation of our education system to educate Malaysians from a young age on constitutional, political and theoretical aspects of the duties of citizens, and the consistent history of Malaysia.

Suhakam hopes that this display of imprudence and ineptitude will serve as a wake up call to the Government and the Ministry of Education to mainstream human rights and constitutional rights education in the education system.

As the national human rights institution, Suhakam will also accept that we may have failed to adequately lead the work of the commission in promoting an understanding and acceptance of addressing all forms of racial discrimination, developing and conducting research and educational programmes and other programmes for the purpose of combating racial discrimination; promoting understanding, tolerance and friendship among racial and religious groups; and supporting the purposes and principles of the ICERD.

Suhakam hopes that the Government will have the political will to lead purposeful and policy-driven national dialogues on substantive equality and elimination of racial discrimination in pursuit of an agenda of democratic transformation at all levels. Suhakam stands ready to play a role in this process.

Suhakam reiterates that the ICERD affirms the necessity of eliminating racial discrimination throughout the world in all its forms and manifestations and hopes that Malaysia will find it necessary to reconsider its decision.

* Media statement issued by Tan Sri Razali Ismail, chairman of Suhakam.

