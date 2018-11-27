Malay Mail

Former UK minister: Brexit could be delayed to get a better deal

Published 1 hour ago on 27 November 2018

This file photo taken on October 31, 2017 shows Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon leaving 10 Downing Street after the weekly meeting of the cabinet in central London. — AFP pic
LONDON, Nov 27 — Former British defence minister Michael Fallon said today that it may be in Britain’s interests to delay leaving the European Union so negotiators can agree a better divorce deal.

“This is not a good deal and we need a better deal,” Fallon told BBC radio in an interview.

“And if it’s possible to get a better deal, to send the negotiators back to Brussels for two or three months — even to postpone the actual leaving date for two or three months — I still think that would be the long-term interest of the country.”

Fallon said he did not believe ousting Prime Minister Theresa May would help the situation. — Reuters

