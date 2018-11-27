Former UK minister: Brexit could be delayed to get a better deal

This file photo taken on October 31, 2017 shows Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon leaving 10 Downing Street after the weekly meeting of the cabinet in central London. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 27 — Former British defence minister Michael Fallon said today that it may be in Britain’s interests to delay leaving the European Union so negotiators can agree a better divorce deal.

“This is not a good deal and we need a better deal,” Fallon told BBC radio in an interview.

“And if it’s possible to get a better deal, to send the negotiators back to Brussels for two or three months — even to postpone the actual leaving date for two or three months — I still think that would be the long-term interest of the country.”

Fallon said he did not believe ousting Prime Minister Theresa May would help the situation. — Reuters