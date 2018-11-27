Pafa agree to appoint Mentri Besar as new president

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh November 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 27 — The Perak Football Association (Pafa) executive committee have unanimously proposed Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to head the body.

Pafa vice-president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) would be held by the committee on Dec 6 to appoint Ahmad Faizal to the post and also to elect a new deputy president.

“We agree with the affiliates, who want the mentri besar to head Pafa, and we have to go through the normal procedure to appoint a new leader.

“The affiliates also want State Secretary Zainal Azman Abu Seman to be the deputy president and the EGM is expected to be held at the Meru Casuarina at night,” he told a press conference today.

Pafa have been forced to hold the EGM following the resignations of former president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim on Nov 8, citing the need to focus on his career as a politician and a member of the state executive council, and former deputy president Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah on Nov 13.

Mohammad Yadzan, who is the acting Pafa president, said he hopes the EGM will shed new light and bring excellence to the state football team.

“We hope to resolve the issues in the nearest future so that we can determine the direction Pafa should take in facing future challenges.

“He (Ahmad Faizal) has given the team his full support before, so we are confident that he can make Perak a better team by heading Pafa,” he said. — Bernama