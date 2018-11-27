Temple rioting: Let's end the violence — Suhakam

NOVEMBER 27 — In the interest of public safety and the maintenance of public order, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) firmly advises all individuals attempting to destabilise national peace regarding the relocation of the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple in USJ Subang to refrain from further criminal acts and violence, and calls for thorough police investigations into the altercations and/or riots, including arrests of the trouble makers as there is no excuse for such violent and criminal behaviour.

Although the attacks were believed to be isolated incidents arising out of a dispute, Suhakam appeals to all Malaysians to demand a termination of the violence in the true spirit of Malaysian values and to reject attempts of extremism and political exploitation from any sector.

Suhakam hopes Malaysians will respect the cardinal principle of the sanctity of all places of worship.

* Media statement released by Tan Sri Razali Ismail, chairman of Suhakam

