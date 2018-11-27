Penang hopes to get RM14.6m from Housing Ministry

Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks to the press in Komtar, George Town November 7, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 27 — The Penang government hopes to secure RM14.6 million in allocation from the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for the 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund (TP1M) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) purposes.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Rural Development Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo said the aid requested were RM14 million for TP1M and RM600,000 for the PPR.

“We are looking forward to the good news from KPKT, and whatever the amount they give us, we will be very appreciative,” he told a press conference, here, today.

He said the previous federal government did not provide such aid.

Jagdeep, who is also the Dato Keramat assemblyman, said during the previous federal government’s rule, only 29 out of 143 housing projects were approved and there were no housing projects approved from 2015 to 2017.

He hoped the new federal government would be able to consider some of the old, pending housing projects and be more reliable in approving housing projects in future.

Earlier, Jagdeep approved the state’s Housing Maintenance Maximum 80 per cent Funding (TPM80PP) application for the upgrade of three lifts at the Medan Ria apartments costing RM244,000.

Jagdeep said the TPM80PP, an initiative by the state government in 2013, received only eight applications since that year but the number had increased to 96 this year.

“To date, under the TPM80PP, we have approved the applications from 209 housing schemes in all five districts of Penang, with a total of 359 projects at a cost of RM31.08 million,” he said.

Jagdeep said he was thankful to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow for approving the fund for the TPM80PP projects totalling RM6.8 million by next year under the Penang Budget 2019. — Bernama