Perak DAP chairman confirms plot to topple state Pakatan govt

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters at the Perak Han Kang Kong Hoey association office in Ipoh June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 27 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said today he can confirm that there is a conspiracy to topple the leadership of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and that a police report will be made soon.

He said he based his conclusion on recent disclosures made by State Religious and Islamic Education, Industry, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Asmuni Awi and former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Asmuni has claimed that a Perak Umno leader had offered him the post of mentri besar if he quits Pakatan Harapan (PH) and forms a new state government, he said at a press conference here.

He also said that Zambry, at a press conference yesterday, claimed that there is an attempt to bring down the state government.

“So, I confirm that there is an attempt to topple the Perak state government,” he said.

Nga said Perak PH Secretariat head V. Sivakumar will lodge a police report soon on the matter against Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad and Zambry.

Asmuni, in a post uploaded yesterday onto his Facebook account, disclosed that a Perak Umno leader had offered him the post of mentri besar at a meeting on Nov 1.

Press reports have quoted Perak Umno as claiming that there is a serious move by several state executive councillors to topple Ahmad Faizal through a no-confidence vote in the state legislative assembly.

This was allegedly disclosed by Saarani who is said to have claimed that the move would be made by several councillors by coaxing at least five Barisan Nasional assemblymen to support the vote. — Bernama