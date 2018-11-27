Housing Ministry confident in achieving one million affordable homes in 10 years, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The Housing and Local Government Ministry is confident of achieving its target to build one million affordable houses in 10 years, with 100,000 units a year, as promised in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto in the last general election.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said this was based on the allocation that was set aside for the purpose and looking at the progress of housing projects that were being built as a result of the cooperation between the state government and the private sector.

“In fact we are also working on building a big data system that can get an overview and projection on housing need of Malaysia because with a more accurate projection, we can determine the future housing needs more accurately.

“So there will not be a not a situation like now where there are more houses than buyers, with the housing categories and locations not suitable,” he said during the Ministers' Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zuraida said this in reply to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who wanted to know whether the government's target to build houses would meet the demand by the people. ― Bernama