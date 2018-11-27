Putin has ‘serious concern’ over Ukraine martial law

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey November 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 27 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed “serious concern” over Ukraine’s decision to impose martial law, the Kremlin said in a statement today, after a confrontation at sea between the two countries.

In a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said he hoped the German leader could intervene to prevent Kiev from taking “reckless” actions.

Putin “expressed a serious concern over Kiev’s decision... to introduce martial law” and “hopes that Berlin could influence the Ukrainian authorities to dissuade them from further reckless acts”, the Kremlin said. — AFP