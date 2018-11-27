UOA Development Q3 profit edges down at RM92m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — UOA Development Bhd's net profit declined to RM92.16 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2018 from RM93.20 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 15 per cent to RM300.38 million from RM261.26 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

UOA Development said the property sales for the year were derived, mainly from South Link Lifestyle Apartments, United Point Residence and Sentul Point Suite Apartments.

The total unbilled sales as at 30 Sept, 2018 amounted to approximately RM1.67 billion. — Bernama