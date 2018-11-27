Bursa slide stretches to mid-day

The market stays cautious as Bursa Malaysia continues to slide till mid-day. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in negative zone at mid-day today, as investors remained on the sidelines, weighing on the global risk sentiment.

At 12.30 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 16.19 points lower at 1,685.80, after opening 3.27 points easier at 1,698.72.

The index moved between 1,684.91 and 1,699.09 throughout the morning session.

Oanda head of trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said besides worries over US President Donald Trump’s threat to further raise tariffs on China’s imports, investors were also hit by Trump's hard-line immigration stance, bringing into question the recently announced United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trump had said: “We won’t be trading with Mexico if the relationship isn’t good (...) we want to see Mexico move migrants back to Central America.”

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 560 to 162, with 302 unchanged, 889 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.72 billion units valued at RM1.27 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB gained one sen each to RM9.46 and RM5.69, respectively, Public Bank eased 16 sen to RM24.78, TNB fell 12 sen to RM14.74 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.26.

Of actives, Sapura Energy eased one sen to 34.5 sen, Lay Hong shed seven sen to 37.5 sen and Tatt Giap fell 1.5 sen to 23 sen.

Genting Malaysia Bhd (GenM) shares has been suspended for the rest of the day as the Last Done Price of the Approved Securities dropped more than 15 sen/15 per cent from the Reference Price.

Bursa Malaysia said the Proprietary Day Trading (PDT) and Intraday Short Selling (IDSS) activities would only be enabled the following trading day, tomorrow at 8.30am.

The FBM Emas Index fell 120.51 points to 11,688.81, the FBMT 100 Index declined 117.68 points to 11,543.07, the FBM 70 shed 166.26 points to 13,703.15, and the FBM Ace Index was 62.19 points lower at 4,912.50.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 105.54 points to 11,747.92.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index was 21.00 points weaker at 17,336.48, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 1.15 points to 171.49 and the Plantation Index was 84.68 points easier at 6,992.89. — Bernama