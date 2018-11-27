Zuraida: Fireman hurt in Hindu temple fracas critical

Local Government and Housing Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre in Subang Jaya November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― A member of the Subang Jaya Emergency Response System (EMRS) unit who was assaulted at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ25 earlier today is in critical condition, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) this morning.

The minister said the fireman is suffering from multiple broken ribs, plus bruises on his chest and abdomen.

“His ribs which were broken punctured the lung, leading to breathing diffculties,” she told reporters at a press conference after visiting the injured fireman today.

MORE TO COME