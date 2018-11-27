Report: Umno's ex-minister Mahdzir to be charged this week

According to a report, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is expected to be charged in court this Friday with corruption. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Umno's Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid who was the former education minister, has been summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters and will face corruption charges this week, a report said.

Mahdzir, who is also Umno vice-president, is expected to be charged in court this Friday with corruption, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

The portal reported that the criminal case against Mahdzir is linked to a solar hybrid power project to supply electricity to schools in rural Sarawak.

The report said Mahdzir was to be expected to be called in to the MACC headquarters on Thursday.

Sources confirmed with Malay Mail that Mahdzir will be questioned on Thursday, and indicated the likelihood of his being charged this Friday.

At the time of writing, Mahdzir could not be contacted.

MORE TO COME