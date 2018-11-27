Melaka police to increase security at all houses of worship

The scene outside the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Putra Heights yesterday. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, Nov 27 ― The Melaka police headquarters has instructed the district police to step up security at all houses of worship in the state in the wake of the scuffle at a Hindu temple in Selangor early yesterday.

Melaka Police chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah said today this is to prevent any quarters from taking advantage of the situation to create trouble.

He also said that Melaka police have received 71 reports on the incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Putra Heights, Selangor, which is believed to have been triggered over the proposed relocation of the temple.

Thirty-seven of the reports were made in the Jasin district, 23 in the Melaka Tengah district and 11 in the Alor Gajah district, he said to reporters after the monthly assembly at the Melaka Police headquarters.

Raja Shahrom reminded the people in the state against using social media to circulate messages of a racial nature, saying this can undermine public order. ― Bernama