Perak says ready to offer site for third national car project

Perak Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin says the state is ready to offer itself to be a hub for the third national car. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 27 ― Perak is ready to offer itself to be a hub for the third national car, state Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said.

He said the relevant agencies had been told to look out for a piece of land large enough to be made a site for the third national car.

Speaking at the State Assembly here today, Mohammad Nizar (PH ― Sungai Rapat), however, said the third national car project was still at the drawing board level.

“Nothing concrete has materialised yet,” he said.

Mohammad Nizar was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib (BN ― Slim) who had earlier asked for an update of the Automative City project at Tanjung Malim as highlighted by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (PH ― Chenderiang).

Khusairi also asked on efforts undertaken by the state to bring the third national car project to Tanjung Malim.

Mohammad Nizar said Proton wants its vendors to be placed at Automotive City.

“We are also discussing with other car producers and distributors to place their operations at Tanjung Malim,” he said.

Earlier, Mohammad Nizar informed the assembly that the expansion project for Proton's factory in Tanjung Malim was 80 per cent ready involving RM1.2 billion investment.

He also said investment of about RM170 million will come into Tanjung Malim providing 450 job opportunities following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between eight Proton vendors with their overseas partners.