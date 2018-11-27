On solo Zambia trip, Prince Harry offers help to boost elephant numbers

Britain's Prince Harry greets a child as he arrives at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Zambia, November 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

LUSAKA, Nov 27 — Britain’s Prince Harry yesterday offered Zambia support with boosting the country’s dwindling elephant population, as he began a two-day working visit without his pregnant wife Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, was received at Lusaka airport by dignitaries and colourfully-dressed traditional dancers, later holding a closed-door meeting with Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his ministers.

As president of animal conservation charity African Parks, Harry offered to bring elephants from neighbouring Botswana.

“Prince Harry told the president during closed-door talks that African Parks will help move between 500 and 1,000 elephants from Botswana into Zambia’s Kafue National Park,” Lungu’s spokesman Amos Chanda said.

“He said this should help boost Zambia’s tourism and create jobs, especially for the youth.”

African Parks manages national parks on behalf of governments to help protect animals targeted by poachers, including elephants and rhino.

Botswana has the highest population of elephants in Africa, while Zambia struggles to pull in the same crowds to its more rundown safari parks.

Harry is a frequent visitor to southern Africa for his conservation work and holidays. Harry and Meghan have enjoyed romantic getaways together in Botswana.

Last month the royal couple visited Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on their first official tour since marrying in May. — Reuters