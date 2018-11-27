The 'ugly racist' thrives in all Malaysians ― Narinder Pal Singh

NOVEMBER 27 ― Ask any Malaysian on the street whether he or she is a racist – the most likely answer you may get will be a big NO!

Hypocrites? Yes.....

While we may, as individuals, deny being racist as adults, our actions, speech and behaviour speak the truth louder, confirming that racism is rather a latent inborn characteristic that is augmented by our environment.

The system around us is so corrupted that no matter how one may want to shield his thoughts, actions and mind from racism, he is forcibly pushed into racially inclined ecosystem for survival.

A racially nourished and charged environment can only manure further distrust, conflict amongst people and propel an entire society into defensive mode on almost all matters.

Isn't it amazing that on one end everybody talks about equality on merit but on the other dish out policies that just do the opposite with precision.

Our education system

A young mind that has not been exposed to the “outside” world will remain untainted in thoughts and action. But the moment the child is put into the education system ― the entire thinking mechanism will shape to the mould offered.

And that is exactly where our education system has done wonders ― in nucleating racism among the kids.

Merely blaming vernacular schools for failing in enhancing unity among the different races here is the most convenient strategy used by some unscrupulous, self-centered politicians.

The entire education process in the country is so convulated that it has become near impossible to entangle the the element of racism that runs deep into the roots right up to the last twig on the education branch.

Forget about the preschool, primary and even secondary school levels. The situation is not that severe and critical when it comes to racism.

It all begins to stink in the tertiary level. Yes ― in the higher education institution like universities and colleges.

These entities practically “poison” the minds of the young teenagers with the various co-curriculum activities that run on the principles of race. Racism becomes the fodder in running the so-called student clubs, societies, and even certain sporting activities.

We have student societies and clubs that run on race-based themes like Malay, Tamil, Punjabi, Chinese, Iban, Dayak, Kadazan and so many others in this very institutions that are suppose to play a fundamental role in gelling all Malaysians.

The teenage years are the most critical in shaping the thought and belief system in an individual.

And here we have universities doing a huge disfavour to the society by further fortifying the students' minds that one has a better outcome in all aspects when you stick tight only within your own community.

Visit any tertiary academic institution (be it public or private) in Malaysia and it is so glaring that “birds of a feather flock together” in the lecture rooms, canteen, corridors, library, hostels and even on the sports fields.

Students from different races seem so disengaged from one another except maybe when they are without any choice forced into group projects by their lecturers.

Politics ― mother of all racism

The favourite of all and the evil that could make devils take flight.

But politicians just have a natural love for race-based politics and exploit the subject matter on all fronts to keep their winning ticket for the gallery for as long they can hold on to.

After nearly six decades of independence, we are still struggling to get the definition of a true “Malaysian”.

We have Indians, Chinese, Malays, Iban, Kadazan, Portugese, Telugu, Malayalam and what not ― but not a Malaysian per se.

They all hold tight to their race recognition because the politicians have in essence kept these sentiments on all time high to their own advantage.

Leaders want to project heroic images in the minds of people that they are the champions of a particular race, thus keeping them in office is so very important for the survival of the race.

Leaching on race sensitivities has been on the cards far too long in our political system. Fear of losing political advantage have made these self-centered politicians to ignore the basic fundamentals in homogenising the society for a better future.

While the government endeavours walking a tightrope towards creating a merit oriented system for its people, we still happily vote in highly racist politicians into our legislation.

Until and unless these “leeches” that thrive on racism are not incinerated to ash, any noble idea into realising a homogeneous society will be futile.

Economics of race

The fundamentals of economy do not discriminate any particular race. But unfortunately here in Malaysia we have had and still have race-based economic policies that are supposedly for the well being of the future.

How could any policy that runs on the race train can bring harmony and unity when the core essence in approach itself is racist in nature?

The loads of different “Blueprints” for economic development is nothing short of turning us blue as a society that is further being divided on racial lines.

There can never be justification in trying to bring all on par economically when the element of race precedes the objectives.

Malaysians just love labelling everything with race.

Business guilds and chambers are race based. Certain business localities are strongly identified with particular race.

Professional organisation within legal, academic and medical fraternities are race orientated. The list is just too long to go into specifics but suffice to say that almost everything has the race element latched on.

And yet we have plastic-faced politicians who boast fighting for all races when it comes to elections.

Racialising every aspect of our existence has become a way of life for Malaysians. That is a hard reality that we must first accept. So much to the extend that even religions and cultures have been tainted and distorted by racist tones.

One has to keep in mind that while we celebrate cultures of all beings and have mutual respect for all religions, we should not emulsify race into them.

They are two different aspects all together. But sad as even that basic principle is poorly understood by mankind.

The bottom line ― the “ugly' racist” exist in us all and it is thriving well!

