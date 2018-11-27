Selangor cops say four more arrested over temple fracas, one fireman critically injured

Police personnel help to clear the burnt wreckage of a car outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 27 — Four more people have been arrested in connection with the demonstration at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 over the last two days.

Selangor police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Mansor said two men were arrested late yesterday evening and two more early this morning in the vicinity of the demonstration.

“Two of them were picked up during the commotion last night; the other pair was arrested after police discovered machetes in their cars,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent headquarters this morning.

“We will be applying for the remand order,” he said without elaborating.

He added five more cars were damaged by fire during the demonstration, and that one fireman is currently receiving treatment after being critically injured during the clash last night.

This brings the number of those arrested to 21, with 23 cars damaged in total.

MORE TO COME