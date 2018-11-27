Police help to clear away burnt cars from Subang Hindu temple

A screenshot of the parking access card allegedly belonging to One City, which was reportedly found in the wreckage of the car inside the temple compound. ― Picture by Yiswaree Palansamy

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― Police personnel arrived around 9.30am to help clear the burnt wreckage of several cars outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple which was a scene of violent demonstration yesterday night.

The group of about 10 policemen arrived to cordone off the area, with traffic policemen arriving shortly after to manage traffic flow.

A tow truck belonging to highway operator Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings Bhd's auxiliary police, also arrived to clear the cars from the road.

Police help to clear the burnt wreckage of a car outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

There were four burnt-out cars just outside the temple and one inside its compound, believed to be the company car of One City Sdn Bhd, the developer company who owns the plot of land on which the temple sits.

Malay Mail was told that some of the temple's devotees have refused to surrender the car inside the compound, claiming that there is proof of a parking access card purportedly belonging to One City inside, linking the company to the demonstration last night.

“The owner of this car has been asked to claim the vehicle, instead of having it towed away without a claimant,” a volunteer at the temple told Malay Mail.

Groups of people had gathered at the temple late last night, but tempers soon flared and the assembly turned rowdy with acts of vandalism committed.

At about 2.10am, a group marched from the temple to MCT Tower located 1 kilometre down the road and began hurling stones and smashing the building’s glass facade.

In the scuffle, one of the mob grabbed Malay Mail photographer Mohamad Azinuddin Ghazali's camera and forcibly removed the memory card. Another person threw a fist-sized stone at Azinuddin but did not injure him.