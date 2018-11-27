Najib’s trial to be held in KL court, says chief judge

Last July 4, Najib, 65, pleaded not guilty to three criminal breach of trust charges and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 27 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's trial over charges of alleged criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering will be conducted in the court in Kuala Lumpur.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim said the court rooms at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya, were not designed to hold a trial.

“We won't have it here (Putrajaya),” she said, when asked by the media regarding the prosecution's application for transfer of the former prime minister's trial to the Putrajaya court.

She said the Attorney-General had been informed about the decision and also asked to relate it to others involved.

Justice Zaharah told reporters this after attending the oath taking and allegiance ceremony of four Federal Court judges and five Court of Appeal judges yesterday.

Last October 4, prominent lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah, who was appointed by the Attorney-General to lead the prosecution team in the case told the High Court in Kuala Lumpur that the prosecution was requesting for transfer of venue of the trial.

Sulaiman said the request was made to ensure the smooth trial of the case, including to avoid congestion in the court area and due to many of the prosecution witnesses were from the Putrajaya area.

Last July 4, Najib, 65, pleaded not guilty to three criminal breach of trust charges and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

On the first charge, Najib was accused that as a public servant and agent, namely Prime Minister and and Finance Minister of Malaysia, Advisor Emeritus SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) and in those capacities entrusted with control of funds belonging to SRC totalling RM4 billion, had committed CBT involving a sum of RM27 million.

He was accused of committing the offence at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building , No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, here between December 24, 2014 and December 29, 2014 and charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for jail up to 20 years and whipping and also can be fined, if convicted.

On the second count, Najib was charged that as Prime Minister and Finance Minister with control over SRC funds totalling RM4 billion, had committed CBT involving RM5 million at the same place and time.

On the third count, Najib was charged with being Prime Minister and Finance Minister entrusted with SRC-owned funds of RM4 billion, committed CBT involving RM10 million at the same place between February 10, 2015 and March 2, 2015, according to the same section (of the Penal Code) .

On the fourth count, Najib was charged with being a public official namely Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia, using his position to to commit bribery involving RM42 million when he participated or was involved in a decision on behalf of the Malaysian government, to provide government guarantees for loans from the Retirement Fund Incorporated Fund to SRC International Sdn Bhd amounting to RM4 billion.

He was accused of committing the bribery at the Prime Minister's Office, Prescinct 1, Putrajaya, Federal Territory of Putrajaya, between August 17, 2011 and February 8, 2012.

The charge framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

The High Court has fixed February 12 to February 28 and March 4 to March 29 next year for the trial. ― Bernama