Corbyn: Brexit deal is an act of national self-harm

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, speaks at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 27 — The Brexit deal agreed by EU leaders is an “act of national self-harm”, Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament yesterday as Prime Minister Theresa May sought to persuade MPs to back her.

“It’s not in the national interest for the prime minister to plough on when it’s clear this deal does not have the support of either side of this House or the country as a whole.

“Ploughing on is not stoic, it’s an act of national self-harm... For the good of the nation, the House has very little choice but to reject this deal,” Corbyn said.

“The prime minister says if we reject this deal it will take us back to square one. The truth is under this government we’ve never got beyond square one,” he added.

Corbyn said Labour would prefer closer economic links with the European Union through a “comprehensive customs union” and a “strong single market” deal.

The deal came under heavy criticism from both Labour MPs and lawmakers from May’s own Conservative Party.

A crucial vote on the deal is expected next month. — AFP