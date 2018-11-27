Toddler who fell from 11th floor of Singapore flat in stable condition

The toddler was standing on a stool when he fell from the window of his flat. — Picture courtesy of Social Media

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — A two-year-old Singaporean boy fell out of a window from his 11th floor Housing and Development Board (HDB) home in Sengkang on Sunday morning and survived.

He was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The toddler was standing on a stool when he fell from the window of his flat, TODAY understands.

The police were alerted to the case at Block 182A, Rivervale Crescent, on Sunday morning.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY