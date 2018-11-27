Uniqlo to debut in Italy

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo will soon be available in Italy. — AFP pic

MILAN, Nov 27 — Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo has revealed fresh plans for expansion in Europe, earmarking a new outlet in Italy as its next single brand store target.

Targeting some of the country's most fashionable citizens, the first Italian store is planned to open in Milan by fall 2019 (via WWD).

The brand's latest European outlet — to be located in the prestigious Piazza Cordusio close to the Duomo — will span approximately 2500-square meters across three levels, and feature collections for men, women and kids.

The Milan location will be the 10th European market conquered by Uniqlo, with the brand already present in Russia, France, England, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark. — AFP-Relaxnews