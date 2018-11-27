How to watch two artworks being launched into space this week

Rendering of Trevor Paglen's artwork in space. — Image courtesy of Nevada Museum of Art via AFP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Nov 27 — Two art pieces are expected to be launched into space onboard a SpaceX rocket this week after their initial launches were rescheduled. Get the details of the two projects, and find out when and how to watch this time around.

Trevor Paglen — 'Orbital Reflector'

Artist Trevor Paglen, the Nevada Museum of Art and aerospace firm Global Western worked together to design and manufacture Paglen's “Orbital Reflector,” which is constructed in a lightweight material similar to Mylar and housed in a small, box-like structure called CubeSat.

Once in low orbit — about 575km from Earth — the CubeSat will open and release the sculpture, which will self-inflate like a balloon.

As sunlight reflects onto the sculpture, it is made visible from Earth with the naked eye, appearing like a slowly moving artificial star and as bright as a star in the Big Dipper.

The sculpture's projected launch on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 is now targeted for tomorrow at 10.30am Pacific time.

The Star Walk app (available for iOS and Android) will allow viewers to track the satellite once it launches. On the launch day, the Nevada Museum of Art will also share news on Facebook Live and via Twitter and Instagram. SpaceX will be starting a webcast of the launch about 20 minutes ahead of liftoff at www.orbitalreflector.com.

Tavares Strachan — 'ENOCH'

Originally scheduled to launch on November 19, the same date “Orbital Reflector” was set to make its way to space, “ENOCH” is a joint project between the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma) and Tavares Strachan, whose work incorporates multiple religious traditions honouring Robert Henry Lawrence Jr, the first African American astronaut selected for any national space programme.

The work consists of a 24-karat gold canopic jar — a nod to a practice in ancient Egypt used to protect and preserve the organs of the deceased for the afterlife — with a bust of Lawrence that was blessed at a Shinto shrine in Fukuoka, Japan, and named “Robert Lawrence — Enoch” — referring to a biblical figure who never experienced mortal death, instead ascending directly into the afterlife.

The sculpture will circle the earth for seven years in a sun-synchronous orbit.

“ENOCH” will be headed out on the same mission, SSO-A SmallSat Express, a Spaceflight rideshare mission. Check www.lacma.org/enoch, which will stream SpaceX's webcast of the launch. Stay tuned to the website for a launch time; the webcast will begin 15 minutes earlier. — AFP-Relaxnews