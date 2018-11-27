Audi teases another all-electric vehicle before LA launch, the E-Tron GT

Upcoming Audi E-Tron GT found inspiration from the Porsche Taycan, pictured here. — Picture courtesy of Porsche via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 — This weekend, Audi teased the E-Tron GT, a Porsche Taycan-inspired all-electric vehicle, before its LA Auto Show debut — the third E-Tron model this year.

After recently announcing two all-electric vehicles, the E-Tron and a corresponding sportback model, Audi tweeted a video teasing yet another sustainable concept:

The 18-second video is captioned, “#Sneak Peek: the #Audi #etron GT concept — stay tuned for the big #world #premiere on November 28,” and is just a brief montage of hazy and indiscernible images of the vehicle. One thing is for sure, though, the world premiere is taking place at the LA Auto Show this week.

All we know about the model is what the company confirmed in September: that the 2020 GT will be based on Taycan from the brand’s sister brand in the Volkswagen group, Porsche. The four-door model is expected to be equipped with two electric motors capable of over 600hp, providing a range of over 500 kilometres, proving that electricity-powered vehicles can also be high performing.

The official specs will be revealed tomorrow when the model is unveiled to the world at the LA Auto Show. — AFP-Relaxnews