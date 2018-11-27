Russia and Ukraine: Years of tensions

A Russian cargo ship is seen beneath a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

KIEV, Nov 27 — Ties between Russia and Ukraine have been turbulent since the fall of the Soviet Union, but deteriorated sharply after Kiev’s 2014 pro-EU revolution.

Amid a new peak in tensions over a naval standoff in the Sea of Azov, here is a recap of key moments in their relationship.

Limited Soviet independence

In December 1991 Ukraine votes in favour of independence from the Soviet Union in a referendum.

Russian president Boris Yeltsin accepts the vote and Russia, Ukraine and Belarus set up a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

But over the next five years, Ukraine seeks ways to escape Russia’s guardianship.

Perceiving the CIS as an attempt to bring it back under Moscow’s control, it turns towards the West and seeks ties with the US-led NATO military alliance — a no-go for Russia.

Friendship treaty

In May 1997 Russia and Ukraine sign a friendship treaty that reconciles them but without removing a main source of tension: Kiev’s ties with Nato.

It settles a key disagreement by allowing Russia to retain ownership of the majority of ships in the Black Sea fleet based in Ukraine’s Crimea while requiring that Moscow pay Kiev rent to use the port of Sevastopol.

Moscow however remains Kiev’s most important commercial partner, with Ukraine totally dependent on Russian oil and gas.

Pro-West Kiev

Ukraine’s 2004 presidential election is marred by fraud and the victory of the pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych provokes unprecedented protests in the peaceful Orange Revolution.

It leads the vote to be cancelled and in December pro-Western opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko is made president.

In January 2005 Yushchenko makes his first trip to Russia in a bid for reconciliation.

The ‘gas wars’

In January 2006 Russian gas monopoly Gazprom suspends vital shipments to Ukraine after months of disputes over the price. The cut affects onward deliveries to European countries hit by a cold snap.

Russia again in January 2009 halts gas deliveries to Ukraine owing to the non-payment of debts, also suspending for two weeks all shipments to Europe via Ukraine.

There is another halt of several months in 2014 over outstanding payments from Ukraine, which is resolved after marathon EU-brokered talks.

Pro-European uprising

In November 2013 Yanukovych, president since 2010, suspends talks on a trade and political pact with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Russia.

It sparks weeks of massive protests by pro-European opposition groups demanding the pro-Russian ruler quits.

The uprising, centred on Kiev’s Independence (Maidan) Square, comes to a head in February 2014 when police fire on protesters.

Nearly 90 people are killed, bringing the toll from the three-month uprising to around 100.

Yanukovych flees to Russia and an interim government is installed.

Russia annexes Crimea

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash in February 2014 with supporters of the new interim authorities in Simferopol, the capital of the Crimea peninsula.

Russian gunmen seize parliament and government buildings, and raise the Russian flag.

On March 16 pro-Moscow officials in Crimea hold a referendum on seceding from Ukraine and joining Russia.

An overwhelming 97 per cent of Crimeans vote in favour, although the move is deemed illegal by Kiev and Western capitals.

Two days later Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a treaty absorbing Crimea into Russia.

Separatist rebellion

In April 2014 a pro-Russian rebellion erupts in Ukraine’s industrial eastern areas with demonstrators seizing local government buildings.

Pro-Russian officials in Donetsk and Lugansk declare their regions to be independent.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of instigating the uprising and pouring in arms and troops to bolster the self-proclaimed republics. The Kremlin denies the claims.

The conflict has since then left more than 10,000 people dead. — AFP