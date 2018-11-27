Khabib adds fire to Mayweather bout flame

Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks during the ceremony of honouring him at Anzhi Arena in Kaspiysk, a city in the republic of Dagestan, Russia October 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 27 — Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Monday his potential fight with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr would be twice as interesting as Conor McGregor’s bout with the American.

“Our fight will be twice as interesting. Two unbeaten fighters, it will be interesting to see which one falls or takes a step back,” he said in a press conference in Moscow to launch his autobiography.

The Russian widely known as simply “Khabib” called out Mayweather in October but the UFC’s president Dana White has said they could only face off in a mixed martial arts fight and not inside a boxing ring as was the case with McGregor.

Mayweather beat the Irishman by knock-out after 10 rounds in August 2017.

Khabib is undefeated in 27 UFC bouts including October’s submission of McGregor.

The pair are serving bans from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their roles in a post-fight brawl between their entourages at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

NSAC will hold an official disciplinary hearing for Khabib and McGregor on December 10 before they can fight again. — AFP