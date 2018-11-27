Give new govt time to bring about change, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says Malaysia needs change but it cannot be overnight. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

DOHA, Nov 27 ― Malaysians should give the new government in the country time and space to bring about change so that Malaysia can be a better and more progressive nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Speaking at a dinner with the Malaysian community in Qatar here yesterday, she said Malaysia needed change but it cannot be overnight.

“When we (Pakatan Harapan) took over the government, we found many shortcomings which could not be easily tackled. Give us a chance and some time to do what we want to do to make the government much better.

“We must be together (in this) to ensure change happens. Insya Allah (God willing) our country can be repaired,” she said.

She said the Pakatan Harapan coalition is confident of overcoming all the shortcomings because these were only temporary in nature.

There are about 5,000 Malaysians residing in Qatar, working as engineers, doctors, pilots, lecturers and lawyers.

Dr Wan Azizah is on a three-day working visit to Qatar. This is her maiden official visit to the emirate since she was appointed as deputy prime minister after Pakatan Harapan won Malaysia’s 14th general election on May 9. ― Bernama