Another day of carnage at Subang Hindu temple

The charred remains of a car believed to belong to a One City employee. ― Picture by Yiswaree Palansamy

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 ― The Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple at USJ 25 in Putra Heights was a mess for the second morning in a row.

Traffic cones were strewn all over the place and the charred remains of a car turned upside down was left inside the temple grounds.

Malay Mail understands that the car belongs to an employee of One City Sdn Bhd, the property developer which owns the land on which the temple sits.

Several volunteers are on 24-hour guard at the temple, after a series of unruly acts yesterday, which saw the temple and One City's office being vandalised.

MORE TO COME