Trump swoops in to rally for embattled Senate Republican

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding the Marine One helicopter to begin his travel to Mississippi from the White House in Washington, November 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 — US President Donald Trump headed to Mississippi yesterday in a bid to save the Senate campaign of a Republican whose racially insensitive comments sparked a backlash.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is locked in an unusually tight runoff in what should be reliable Trump country in the final Senate race of the 2018 midterms, but the president’s hosting two election-eve rallies in the southern state reflects the precariousness of the incumbent’s campaign.

Trump’s mission will be to rally the faithful toward Hyde-Smith, who has faced campaign setbacks after her comments this month about a “public hanging” seemed to allude to Mississippi’s tortured history of lynching of African Americans.

Adding to the unease, two nooses and hate signs were found on the state capitol’s grounds early yesterday in Jackson, a Mississippi government spokesman told AFP.

Police have launched an investigation.

Local NBC affiliate WLBT’s website showed images of nooses hanging from a tree on capitol grounds.

In addition to boosting Hyde-Smith, Trump is expected to use his first public event since last week’s Thanksgiving holiday to stoke fears about a Central American migrant caravan that has reached the US southern border with Mexico.

US agents fired tear gas at migrants who attempted to rush the border from Tijuana, Mexico, into the United States, in tense scenes that provoked Trump’s ire.

The president defended the police action.

“They had to use (tear gas) because they were being rushed by some very tough people,” he told reporters as he departed for Mississippi.

“Here’s the bottom line, nobody’s coming into our country unless they come in legally.”

Trump’s Republican base fiercely opposes illegal immigration, and addressing the issue at his rallies in Tupelo at 4:15pm and then Biloxi is a sure way to fire up conservative voters hours before Mississippi’s runoff.

Should Republicans hold the seat, it will secure their 53-47 Senate majority.

Democrats reclaimed the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

The Mississippi runoff features Hyde-Smith, who is white, against former congressman Mike Espy, an African American who said his opponent has “rejuvenated old stereotypes” about Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith, a former state lawmaker who was appointed to her US Senate seat in April to fill a vacancy, startled observers this month when she said she would be “on the front row” if one of her supporters “invited me to a public hanging.”

She apologised during a recent debate with Espy, but insisted her remark was “twisted” by opponents for political gain.

She was also recorded telling a small group at a university that it would be “a great thing” to suppress votes of liberal students. Her campaign said that was a joke.

‘Didn’t mean it’

Trump called Hyde-Smith a respected senator who felt “very badly” about her “public hanging” remarks.

“It was taken a certain way but she certainly didn’t mean it,” he said.

But there have been other revelations about Hyde-Smith’s past.

The Jackson Free Press reported that in the 1970s Hyde-Smith attended a private high school that helped white parents avoid integration efforts, and later sent her own daughter to a similar private school.

Photographs from 2014 have surfaced of Hyde-Smith posing with artifacts from the Civil War-era Confederate south, which supported slavery.

As a state senator in 2001, she introduced legislation to rename a highway after Confederacy president Jefferson Davis, The Washington Post reported.

With controversy swirling, several major businesses including Walmart, AT&T and Major League Baseball have called on Hyde-Smith to return their campaign donations.

Mississippi has voted reliably Republican for the past 30 years.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are in a runoff because no candidate gained a majority in the November 6 election, when far-right Republican Chris McDaniel gained 16 per cent of the vote.

Many of his supporters are expected to back Hyde-Smith today. — AFP