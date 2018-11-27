Amazon’s ‘Modern Love’ lures all-star cast to screen, including Anne Hathaway

Actress Anne Hathaway. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 — Amazon’s new series Modern Love has net an all-star cast ahead of its upcoming debut, with Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel and more on board for the show.

The eight-episode, half-hour anthology — based on The New York Times column and podcast — has also signed John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener and Julia Garner, in addition to Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella and John Gallagher Jr.

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Emmy Rossum (Shameless) and Tom Hall (Sensation) are also attached to direct episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Armed with a plotline which will explore love in its multitude of forms — including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love — the show is currently in production in New York, with filmmaker John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street), at the helm to write, direct, and produce along with Storied Media Group, and The New York Times. — AFP