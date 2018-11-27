Upcoming Google Pixel 3 Lite may have a similar screen size to the Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 Lite is the phone on the left with a slightly taller screen. — Picture courtesy of Ben Geskin/SoyaCincau.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Google Pixel 3 Lite is a bit of an open secret and judging by the number of times the device has appeared online before its actual launch, it looks very likely that the cheaper version of the Google Pixel 3 is coming very soon. The most recent is this image of the device pictured right next to the Pixel 3.

The picture comes courtesy of Ben Geskin, who shared it on Twitter, showing both the Pixel 3 and what seems to be the Pixel 3 Lite side by side.

The Pixel 3 Lite is the phone on the left with a slightly taller screen.

The Pixel 3 Lite is rumoured to have a slightly larger 5.56-inch display versus the 5.5-inch on the Pixel 3.

From the image also, it looks like the Pixel 3 Lite might not have stereo front speakers like the Pixel 3.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on a mid-range Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It’s also very possible that the Pixel 3 Lite could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack — a feature that Google removed from the Pixel phones since the Pixel 2.

The Pixel 3 Lite is expected to be fitted with a single 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front selfie camera. Leaks have also indicated that the Pixel 3 Lite will have a 2,915mAh battery that charges via USB-C cable with support for Quick Charging 4+. You can read more on the Google Pixel 3 Lite in our previous article here.

With the number of incoming leaks, we can expect Google to announce the device anytime soon. — SoyaCincau.com