‘Cats’ movie recruits broadway revival’s choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler had worked on the 2016 Broadway revival of 'Cats'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 27 — Stage musical (and So You Think You Can Dance) choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler will be transferring his skills, as applied to the 2016 Broadway revival Cats, to the December 2019 cinematic adaptation.

Tony-award winning dance choreographer Blankenbuehler is going from Cats the musical to Cats the musical film.

Having won three Tony Awards for his stage work (Hamilton, Bandstand and In the Heights, respectively,) Blankenbuehler has also been involved with TV talent shows So You Think You Can Dance and America’s Got Talent.

Previously cast for front-of-camera roles have been Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, and ballet dancer Francesca Hayward.

Directed by Tom Hooper of The Danish Girl, Les Misérables and The King’s Speech, Cats is headed for a December 2019 theatrical debut.

British writer T.S. Eliot wrote the poetry collection Old Possum’s Books of Practical Cats, first published in 1939, which Andrew Lloyd Webber then adapted into a 1981 musical.

Its enduring popularity has ensured that “Cats” has become one of the longest-running shows both on New York’s Broadway and in London’s West End. — AFP