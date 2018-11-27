BlackBerry KEYone now going for RM1,399

Powering the KEYone is a 3,505mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 charging via USB-C. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Prefer to type on a physical keyboard?

The current BlackBerry series with a full QWERTY keyboard is currently on promo on Shopee. If you don’t mind not having the latest, the KEYone can be yours for less than RM1,400.

From now until 16 December, authorised distributor, Brightstar, is offering up to RM300 off on the KEYone and KEY2.

The KEYone Bronze Edition which is currently priced at RM1,699, is now going for only RM1,399.

When the original device was released in Malaysia, it carried a hefty RM2,688 price tag for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version.

BlackBerry KEYone

To recap, the BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition features a 4.5″ 1620×1080 pixels resolution display and it runs on a Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via microSD.

For imaging, it gets a single 12MP main camera that can shoot 4K videos while the front gets an 8MP selfie camera.

Powering the KEYone is a 3,505mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 charging via USB-C.

BlackBerry KEY2

If you prefer something newer, the BlackBerry KEY2 is also getting a RM300 price reduction to RM2,299. On top of that, they are also bundling a free Jabra BT2047 handset.

The KEY2 retains a similar display but it is updated with a more powerful Snapdragon 660 processor that comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Instead of a single camera, the KEY2 features a dual 12MP camera setup with a secondary telephoto lens. Selfies are still handled by an 8MP front shooter.

Another change on the KEY2 is a revised keyboard with slightly taller keys that come with a matte finish. Powering the device is a 3,500mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 via USB-C. — SoyaCincau.com