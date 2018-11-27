Fra Angelico's 'Annunciation' to be restored for Prado's bicentenary year

(From left) Miguel Falomir, Simonetta Brandolini d'Adda, and Christina Simmons with 'The Annunciation' (mid-1420s) by Fra Angelico. — Picture courtesy or Friends of Florence, American Friends of the Prado Museum via AFP

MADRID, Nov 27 — “The Annunciation” by early Italian Renaissance painter Fra Angelico is being restored in time to be displayed during the upcoming bicentenary of the Prado museum in Madrid.

The painting will form the centrepiece of the exhibition “Fra Angelico and the Rise of the Florentine Renaissance,” which opens next May and is one of several major exhibition being shown as part of the Prado's bicentenary celebrations.

“The Annunciation” was painted in the mid-1420s and is considered the first Florentine altarpiece in the Renaissance style. The goal in restoring the work is to recover the work's vivid colours and intense light — both characteristic elements of the artist's work that have been obscured over time by layers of dirt and pollution, according to Friends of Florence and American Friends of the Prado Museum, which together made a contribution that will go toward the restoration of “The Annunciation” and a number of other works slated to appear in the exhibition, including Donatello's terracotta “Virgin and Child.”

The intervention will also eliminate extra layers of paint that have been applied to the intersection between two of the painting's four wooden panels over the years in an effort to repair damage to the work.

“The Annunciation” will be accompanied in the exhibition by two other Fra Angelico works recently added to the Prado's collection: “The Funeral of Saint Anthony Abbot” and “The Virgin of the Pomegranate,” both from the collections of the Duke of Alba.

In all, some 40 works will be shown in “Fra Angelico and the Rise of the Florentine Renaissance,” which runs from May 28 to September 15, 2019 at the Museo del Prado in Madrid, Spain. — AFP-Relaxnews