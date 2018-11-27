Wall Street rallies as Cyber Monday shoppers log on

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 27 — Wall Street bounced back yesterday as bargain hunters returned in force after last week's sell-off and expectations of a flurry of holiday cyber-spending drove up shares of retailers.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 1.5 percent, while the Nasdaq advanced more than 2 percent. All three indexes posted their biggest percentage gains in nearly three weeks. On Friday the S&P 500 closed 10.2 per cent below its record high, confirming a correction for the second time this year.

An online spending frenzy was expected as retailers tempted customers with a blizzard of discounts and free shipping. Cyber Monday spending is seen reaching an all-time high of US$7.8 billion (RM32,7 bilion) in the United States, according to Adobe analytics.

“What we're seeing today is a relief rally,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “It's Cyber Monday shopping on Wall Street.”

E-commerce bellwether Amazon.com rose 5.3 per cent, providing the biggest boost to both the Nasdaq and the S&P Retail index, which was up 3.1 per cent.

Crude oil prices posted their biggest percentage jump in five months, driven higher by plunging US stockpiles and increasing supply worries. That pushed energy shares up 1.7 per cent. Brent crude prices have dropped nearly 30 per cent since early October.

Meanwhile, General Motors Inc announced it would cut production, ax low-selling models and slash its North American headcount in the automaker's biggest restructuring since emerging from bankruptcy a decade ago. The stock ended the session up 4.8 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 354.29 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 24,640.24, the S&P 500 gained 40.89 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 2,673.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 142.87 points, or 2.06 per cent, to 7,081.85.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 advanced, with consumer discretionary and tech seeing the biggest percentage gains.

The technology sector rose 2.3 per cent and provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, following a slide of more than 6 per cent last week, its worst drop in eight months.

Nvidia Corp gained 5.6 per cent after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of the chipmaker with a bullish outlook.

Zafgen Inc shares plummeted 40.5 per cent after the US Food and Drug Administration put a hold on US trials of the company's experimental diabetes drug, citing safety concerns.

The third-quarter reporting season is largely over, with nearly 97 per cent of companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 78 per cent of which beat analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Investors looked ahead to the G20 Summit convening in Buenos Aires on Friday and Saturday, with US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping expected to meet regarding their two countries' escalating tariff dispute.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 101 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 6.68 billion shares, compared to the 8.02 billion average over the last 20 trading days. — Reuters