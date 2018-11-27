General Motors says cutting 15pc of workforce to save US$6b

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 — In a massive restructuring, auto giant General Motors announced yesterday it would cut 15 per cent of its workforce to save US$6 billion (RM25.1 billion) and adapt to “changing market conditions.”

The moves include shuttering three North American auto assembly plants next year: the Oshawa plan in Ontario, Canada; Hamtramck in Detroit, Michigan and Lordstown in Warren, Ohio.

In addition, it will close propulsion plants in Baltimore, Maryland and Warren, Michigan, and two more plants outside of North America.

GM has been increasing its focus on highly popular trucks and SUVs and “now intends to prioritise future vehicle investments in its next-generation battery-electric architectures.”

“The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

“We recognise the need to stay in front of changing market conditions and customer preferences to position our company for long-term success.”

The job cuts from the 180,000 GM workers will included a 25 per cent reduction in executive-level employees to “streamline decision making.” The Canadian plant employs about 3,000 workers.

GM already had announced plans to cease operations at its Gunsan, Korea plant.

Trading in GM shares was halted just before the announcement. Once it restarted 20 minutes later, prices jumped and continued rising, showing a gain of nearly six per cent to US$37.95. — AFP