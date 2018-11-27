Protesters at Subang Hindu temple set fire to two car wreckages

Several car wreckages were torched by the protesters that have gathered near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple compound as the protest enter its second day November 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 27 — Two car wreckages were set on fire by protesters gathered outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 here tonight as the protest entered its second day.

Loud cheers and claps could be heard from the protesters who have gathered round the burning wreckages, one in the temple courtyard and another by the roadside. Two cars were also just set on fire.

It is understood the wreckage that was set on fire originated from the pre-dawn clash between temple devotees and a mob.

As the wreckage burned, protesters also prevented Fire and Rescue Department personnel from extinguishing the blaze, throwing small projectiles at the fire truck.

The number of people remaining peaked at over a thousand earlier. As of right now, there is still a sizeable crowd here, just hours after the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) was deployed as a safety precaution.

As of 1am, the bulk of those present have spilled onto the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) highway adjacent to the temple, effectively blocking other motorists from manoeuvring through.

It is also understood that police have cordoned off all the roads leading into the temple ground for safety reasons.

A police Air Wing Unit is also believed to have been deployed, with a helicopter circling the area.

Situation at the scene remained tense with groups of individuals gathered on both the sides of the LDP.

Media personnel were also warned to refrain from recording videos of the commotion.

Many of those present have also decided to park their motorcycles and vehicles on the highway.

Earlier, a total of seven FRU trucks transporting armoured personnel arrived at the scene shortly before 11pm to control the group.

Police personnel have also retreated from the main entrance of the temple to the highway where the FRU trucks were parked.