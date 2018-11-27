In Johor, hundreds lodge police reports over Selangor temple attack

A general view of the Johor Baru North district police headquarters where hundreds of people queued to lodge police reports. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 27 — It may look like the two police stations were under siege, but hundreds of people actually thronged the Johor Baru North and Kulai district police headquarters to lodge reports here.

Police had to employ crowd control tactics to allow those intending to lodge reports to enter the police stations’ premises.

According to police, the reports were mainly pertaining to this morning’s Hindu temple issue in Selangor that was located more than 300km away.

A check at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters in Skudai showed that as at 11pm there were more than a hundred people waiting at the gates.

Police personnel had cordoned off part of the main gates to allow those intending to lodge reports to queue in an orderly manner.

A total of five to six complainants were allowed at a time to lodge reports.

A similar situation was reported at the Kulai district police headquarters as well.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed that there were large crowds at both district police headquarters.

“The situation is under control and there were no unwanted incidents.

“Most of the reports pertained to today’s temple issue in Selangor. We (police) have to take precautions to cater to the large crowds,” he told Malay Mail when contacted tonight.

Mohd Khalil said as per the law, anyone can lodge a police report and the police will accept their reports.

However, he advised the crowd to be at their best behaviour and not be emotional.