PM’s belief in govt machinery will boost civil servants, says PSD D-G

LANGKAWI, Nov 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s firm belief in the government machinery now, will boost the spirit of civil servants and encourage them to stay strongly committed to the new government’s policies.

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah said the prime minister had expressed his confidence in the country’s administration during a meeting with senior government officials here last Saturday.

“According to Dr Mahathir the administrative machinery is improving and the government will continue to repair the damage in the machinery to ensure that the public servants are efficient, trustworthy, exhibit integrity and excellence in carrying out their duties,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with a two-day PSD meet-and-greet session with Kedah Government Pensioners Association which ended here today.

As part of the programme participants visited the homes of pensioners who have fallen ill. They also visited motels and homestays run by the pensioners. — Bernama