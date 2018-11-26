Muhyiddin on temple incident: Don’t issue racist statements

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin urged the public not to take any action, including issuing statements that could stir racial sentiments to the detriment of public order. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged the public not to take any action, including issuing statements that could stir racial sentiments to the detriment of public order.

Commenting on the incident that took place at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple at USJ 25, Putra Heights early this morning, Muhyiddin said this will help the police control the situation and conduct investigations in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“I take this incident very seriously and will not tolerate any party trying to disturb the harmony and peace of the nation.

“I was informed that the police have arrested several suspects and investigations are being carried out under the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police had been asked to control the situation and to investigate the incident in detail and those found to be violating the law would be brought to justice.

Seventeen local men have been detained to date, to help in investigations on the commotion. — Bernama