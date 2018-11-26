White paper on Felda will be tabled in Parliament on Dec 10

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry was in the final stage of the preparation of the White Paper on Felda. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The White Paper to expose the financial and management conditions of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) will be tabled in Dewan Rakyat on December 10.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry was in the final stage of the preparation of the White Paper.

“We are in the final stage of preparing the White Paper on Felda and, god willing, it will be tabled in Parliament on December 10,” he said when winding up debates on the 2019 Budget at the committee level for the Ministry of Finance in Dewan Rakyat today.

The government in August announced that it would present a White Paper on Felda following a management disorder and high debts.

Recently, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was also reported to have said that he had studied the first draft of the report and found that there were serious frauds involving the financial problems of the government agency.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama