Developer wants clarification from cops over remarks implicating it in temple clash

General view of the Sri Mara Mariamman Temple in Putra Heights November 26, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The developer at the centre of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam clash in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, is seeking clarification from the police amid allusions linking it to the incident.

One City Development Sdn Bhd expressed its surprise at media reports quoting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim as implying that it may have been involved in the temple attack.

“One City wishes to reiterate that it had nothing to do with the early morning scuffle at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple,” the developer said in a statement.

One City said it was equally shocked along with the country at the events which transpired at the temple early this morning.

“We would like to seek further clarification on these remarks, given that we have always followed the rule of law and due process.

“This is evident in both the lengthy court cases we have gone through and discussions with the relevant stakeholders,” it said.

The developer added further proof of its commitment to a peaceful resolution can be seen from the land compensation for the temple’s new site, as well as its willingness to delay the relocation of the temple to accommodate the relevant rituals tied to the relocation.

“We abhor the violence which took place this morning and would never even think of being involved in such acts.

“Furthermore, pursuant to the 2014 consent judgment, we would have no reason to engage in mobs as the authorities are already bound by the court order to assist in the process with the ultimate goal of ensuring a peaceful relocation,” One City said.

The developer said it is more than willing to assist the authorities in their investigations, as they have always been open and transparent and have nothing to hide.

“Our senior management has already communicated with the police and fixed an appointment to assist them in their investigation,” it said.

At press conference earlier this evening, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had also stated the clash was not racial in nature, but is connected to the ongoing process to move the temple to another location three kilometres away from the current site.