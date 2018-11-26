Don’t be psyched by Thailand, says Cheng Hoe

National team Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe (left) during a press conference ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup Football 2018 match between Malaysia and Myanmar, at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, November 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Nov 26 — Players are reminded not to assume the Thai team is too strong to the point of influencing their actions in the first semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Championship at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil on Saturday.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said although the Harimau Malaya squad were scheduled to face the strongest team in Southeast Asia, the national players could overcome all obstacles if they remained focused during the match.

He said the players were cautioned of the threat of Thailand’s striker Adisak Kraisorn as the player was capable of punishing the national team’s defence.

“Thailand have good local players and leagues, but if our players can show their real character on the field, we can give the best performance.

“We must not think Thailand is too strong and I am sure the players can overcome all obstacles in the game,” he told reporters at a training session at Padang A Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia here today.

The second semi-finals match between Malaysia and Thailand would take place at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok on Dec 5. — Bernama