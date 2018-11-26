Rina: State govt decides on Village Community Management Council chairman appointment

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun said it was entirely up to the state government through the Mentri Besar or Chief Minister to decide on those eligible to lead the MPKK. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

BANGI, Nov 26 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) does not interfere in the appointment of the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) members as the selection is fully determined by the state government, said its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said it was entirely up to the state government through the Mentri Besar or Chief Minister to decide on those eligible to lead the MPKK which is an important institution to manage the village’s progress and to act as liaison between the government and the residents of the area.

“At the ministry level we only regulate MPKK policies and management procedures,” she said when commenting on the issue of 100 Amanah members leaving the party believed to have been dissatisfied with MPKK selection process.

According to reports, Kampung Paya Rumput Hilir, Tangga Batu MPKK chairman Jalalludin Mulot, left the party after he claimed there were inference by other parties in the MPKK’s appointment.

At a press conference after meeting Melaka MPKK leaders at the Rural Advancement Institute (Infra) here today, Rina said that appointment of MPKK chairman was decided by the state government on the recommendation of the assemblymen and coordinators of the state constituencies.

“We hope the issue can be resolved amicably at the state level without creating a bad reputation for the ministry,” she added. — Bernama