Police, Sports Toto discuss illegal 4D activities

KUCHING, Nov 26 — A high-powered discussion was held between the police and Sports Toto recently on illegal 4D activities in Sarawak.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief, SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the discussion was attended by himself, Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd chief executive officer Nerine Tan, its deputy general manager (Sales Operations) Lee Suan Boon, senior manager (Sales & Administration) R. Jagadis Kumar and senior area sales executive Helen Tan.

“Besides exchanging ideas, some of the more urgent matters discussed were methods of monitoring illegal 4D activities, of channelling information live on illegal 4D activities, and ways to foster close rapport,” he said in a statement today.

Leong said during the past week (Nov 19-25), 21 raids were successfully conducted, out of which 13 were against illegal 4D activities and eight against online gambling.

He said 26 individuals aged 18 to 64 years, including 10 women were arrested and RM2,843 seized, adding that two raids were conducted in Kuching, Padawan (5), Sibu (3), Miri (5), Kota Samarahan (1), Maradong (1), Serian (2), Sarikei (1) and Sri Aman (1).

Leong said since Aug 1 this year, with the assistance of Sarawak Energy Berhad, 256 premises which were found to be engaging in illegal 4D activities had their power supply disconnected.

He urged members of the public to continue channelling information to the CID hotline 082 274213. — Bernama