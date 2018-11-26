Siblings’ luck in bringing home swimming medals

Sarawakian Julius Anak Jeranding in action at the 100m freestyle S12 at the 2018 Sukma at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Center, Ipoh, November 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 26 — Sarawak’ gamble by listing three siblings in the swimming events bore fruit when they took home medals on the third day of the 2018 Malaysian Para Games (Sukma) at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre here today.

National para swimmer Julius Jeranding, 32, won the gold medal in the S12 (visual handicap) Men’s Freestyle 100 metres (m) event with a time of one minute 9.58 seconds (s) to delete the old record by his brother Stanley in 1: 15.48s at the Games in Melaka eight years ago.

His two brothers, Stanley, 34, took home a gold medal for the S13 (Visual handicap) Men’s Freestyle 100m event in a time of 1: 16.45s while Donny earned silver in the same event with 1: 18.03s.

Julius said today was a happy moment for the three siblings because it was the first time they all won medals at the same time.

“I am happy to share my joy with my two brothers although we do not practice together as I train with the national squad,” he told reporters today.

In the meantime, Julius said he was consistent in performing the exercises to achieve his goal of eliminating the Sukma record.

Meanwhile, in the women’s S12-13 (visual handicap) 100m Freestyle event, Sabah swimmer, Mailin Mopinpin, 26, grabbed gold with the fastest time of 2: 20.07s and eliminated the old record by Thoo Siew Lan (2: 24.38s) at the Games in Pahang six years ago.

Kedah swimmer Nurul Hayati Hat won the silver medal with a time of 2: 47.95s.

Mailin, who is in the national women’s goalball squad, said she did not expect the Sukma Para this time to be lucky for her as it was her first participation in the Games.

“This is my first time participating in Sukma and the swimming event. I have been interested in swimming since childhood and decided to join Sukma at my family’s encouragement.

“I actually really practised for just two weeks for Sukma. I also swam prior to this but only once in a while,’’ she said, endeavouring to continue participating in swim events for Sabah. — Bernama