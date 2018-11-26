Minister flays Terengganu govt over Shariah-compliant clothing for athletes

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today that the rights of sportsmen to choose their own attire should be respected. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today that the rights of sportsmen to choose their own attire should be respected.

In a Facebook posting while commenting on the decision of the PAS-led Terengganu government to impose mandatory Shariah-compliant clothing for their athletes starting next year, Syed Saddiq said he had personally been contacted by some athletes, and it was his duty to defend them.

“Sports is for all and our athletes are our heroes and heroines. Some athletes have personally contacted me on this issue. I’m obligated to defend them as they are the nation’s assets,” said Syed Saddiq.

He said the ruling by the Terengganu government was alarming as the future of sports such as gymnastics, diving, swimming, bodybuilding would be affected.

He added that there were many Muslim athletes who had brought glory to the country such as Farah Ann Hadi (gymnastics), Nur Dhabitah Sabri (diving) and Sazali Samad (bodybuilder).

They had taken part in events at the Commonwealth, Olympic, Asean and SEA games level and had been podium finishers.

Syed Saddiq also cited the example of Azizul Hasni Awang, a well-known world champion cyclist hailing from Terengganu who had achieved international stardom regardless of the outfit that he wore.

“I will stand with all of them regardless of their outfits. I am here because of them. Please leave them alone,” added Syed Saddiq.

Yesterday , Terengganu State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Government Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said that the move to adopt the Shariah-compliant clothing was in line with the state government’s policy of putting Islam as the main pillar of the administration, including in terms of sports.

He said for a start, all Muslim football players under the Terengganu State Football Association were required to wear Shariah-compliant attire during any tournament including inside and outside the state starting next season.