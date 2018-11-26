Mezzanine floor collapses killing elderly worker in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT, Nov 26 — A furniture factory worker died believed to have been due to a structural collapse at his workplace at Jalan Wawasan Utama, near here last Monday.

In the 2.35pm incident, the victim, Khoo Thian Lye, 64, and one of his colleagues were working below the mezzanine floor while three other workers were stacking goods above them.

The accident occurred when part of the mezzanine floor collapsed and fell on the duo killing the victim while his colleague escaped with minor injuries.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim in confirming the incident said the victim died at the scene and the case was classified as sudden death.

He said the case had been handed over to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Johor as it was a workplace accident.

Meanwhile DOSH Johor director Dasuki Mohd Heak said the department viewed this incident as serious and legal action would be taken if the employer had violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act. — Bernama